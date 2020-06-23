Needham & Company LLC Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $130.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.65.

Zscaler stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.67. 3,734,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,219. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $115.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 11,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $830,856.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $125,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,382 shares of company stock worth $33,078,799 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 76,578 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $3,439,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

