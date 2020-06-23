Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $147,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. 1,415,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,011. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

