NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Receives $10.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,114. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 203,557 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 237,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 88,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 378,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. 1,125,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.53 million, a P/E ratio of 178.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.48 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

