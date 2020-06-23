Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Down 14.1% in June

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the May 31st total of 245,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Neovasc stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. 548,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,290. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.76.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Research analysts expect that Neovasc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVCN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Neovasc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Neovasc by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 139.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 643,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 292,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,349 shares in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

