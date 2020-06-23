New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

New Residential Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New Residential Investment to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

NYSE NRZ traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. 8,260,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,165,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.84. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRZ has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.95.

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

