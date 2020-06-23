Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 245,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.66. 79,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,434. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $737.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 29.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $442.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. State Street Corp raised its position in Nexa Resources by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nexa Resources by 74.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Nexa Resources by 245.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Nexa Resources by 146.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

