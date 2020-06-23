Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Benchmark

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXST has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Shares of NXST traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.37. 387,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,606. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,074,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $258,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,221.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,164,589. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

