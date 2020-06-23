Nimiq (NIM) Achieves Market Cap of $13.30 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Nimiq has a total market cap of $13.30 million and $845,088.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,599.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.37 or 0.02514293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.18 or 0.02481083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00456844 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00682613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00065809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00550575 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,941,728,305 coins and its circulating supply is 6,115,728,305 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

