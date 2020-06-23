NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Update

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the May 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NMI by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 965,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. NMI has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.91.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. NMI’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

