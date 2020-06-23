NOIA Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $188,428.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $188,428.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $521.24 or 0.05399239 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004428 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,705,657 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

