Nomura Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.59.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.09. 22,254,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,314,609. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,156 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 73,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,213,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

