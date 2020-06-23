Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6,327.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 563.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,919,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.75. 1,504,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.