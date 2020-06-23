Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Short Interest Up 5.8% in June

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 894,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NFBK stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 171,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.71. Northfield Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 20.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

NFBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Paul Stahlin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 382,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,186. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,508.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,250 shares of company stock valued at $263,718 over the last 90 days. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

