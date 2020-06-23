Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 0.6% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.83.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.56. 838,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.