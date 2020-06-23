Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV) Shares Up 5.3%

Norvista Capital Corp (CVE:NVV)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 70,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 47.50, a current ratio of 47.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99.

Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($1.75) million for the quarter.

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and molybdenum located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada.

