Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives Neutral Rating from Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners restated their neutral rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $18.03. 50,798,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,116,977. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,834,000 after acquiring an additional 57,743 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 32,247 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $856,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

