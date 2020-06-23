Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 31st total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.17. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

