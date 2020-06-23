Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NVMI stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $47.54. 228,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,965. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

