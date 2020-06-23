NuBits (USNBT) Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Million

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. NuBits has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $4,989.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuBits has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.01845232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00170486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00110650 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

