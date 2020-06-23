NuShares Trading Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $850,136.55 and approximately $1,208.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018824 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.