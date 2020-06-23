NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Short Interest Up 5.6% in June

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NS shares. TheStreet cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.45. 456,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.52.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $392.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 5,275,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 157,356 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

