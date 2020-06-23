NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Short Interest Up 8.7% in June

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 642,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVE by 21.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 92,828.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

NVEC traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,886. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 43.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.38. NVE has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th.

NVEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

