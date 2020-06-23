Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Up 7.1%

Ocado Group PLC (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $25.80, 8,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 6,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

OCDGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

