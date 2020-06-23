OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Shares Up 1.9%

OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.17, 23,594 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 121,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCANF. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Sunday, March 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.