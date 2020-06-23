Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oconee Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFED traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311. The company has a market capitalization of $151.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.49. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 million during the quarter.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

