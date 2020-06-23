Ocular Therapeutix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 974 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,102% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 put options.

OCUL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. 19,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $473.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 6,659.51% and a negative net margin of 1,430.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 363,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,558,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 851,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

