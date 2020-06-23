ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.21. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

