ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Short Interest Update

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,630,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 12,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OKE traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,416,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,967. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

