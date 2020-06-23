Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Optical Cable stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. Optical Cable has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.