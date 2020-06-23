Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Optical Cable stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. Optical Cable has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Optical Cable Company Profile
