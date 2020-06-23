OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Short Interest Down 8.4% in June

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days. Currently, 22.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in OptiNose by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,437,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 403,401 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 154,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $287.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.92. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

