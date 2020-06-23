Opus (OPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $497.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Opus has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Opus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a total market cap of $175,915.04 and $497.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.01846854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00170623 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00112204 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

