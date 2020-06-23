Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORMP. ValuEngine downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 308,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,022. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 295.94%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

