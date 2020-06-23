Orchid Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $11.88 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.10 or 0.05363990 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031612 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

