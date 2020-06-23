Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ OTTW traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $11.15. 1,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.46. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. Ottawa Savings Bancorp had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ottawa Savings Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts.

