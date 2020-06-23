Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.45. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

PPBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $21.30. 1,220,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,736,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 775,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 396,550 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,144,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,294,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,102,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 245,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.