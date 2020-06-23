Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.45. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.
Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.
NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $21.30. 1,220,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99.
In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,736,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 775,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 396,550 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,144,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,294,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,102,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 245,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
About Pacific Premier Bancorp
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
