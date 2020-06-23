PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on PACW shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 140.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 162,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after acquiring an additional 567,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,731. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.62.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

