Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $49,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Friday, May 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $36,744.00.

Shares of Palomar stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 195,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.01. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $87.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Palomar by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.