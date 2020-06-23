Paxos Standard Price Tops $1.00 (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $244.40 million and $157.86 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinPlace, Binance, BitMax and Hotbit. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000751 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, CoinEx, Sistemkoin, Bit-Z, Crex24, WazirX, Coinall, BCEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitfinex, KuCoin, FCoin, BigONE, Gate.io, ZB.COM, BitMax, Iquant, BitMart, Binance, CoinExchange, CoinBene, Coinbit, ABCC, Bitrue, Coinsuper, OKEx, OKCoin, BW.com, Bittrex, MXC, SouthXchange, P2PB2B, Kyber Network, C2CX, Hotbit, HitBTC, CoinPlace, DigiFinex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.