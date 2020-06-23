Payfair Hits Market Cap of $35,418.19 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Payfair token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $35,418.19 and $1,500.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Payfair alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.05 or 0.05327504 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031611 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair (PFR) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.