PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Short Interest Update

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 779,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 20.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PAYS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.72. 637,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,914. PaySign has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $397.88 million, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

PAYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

