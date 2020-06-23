Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Shares Down 10.7%

Peak Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PKPH)’s share price dropped 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 16,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 54,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THC­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

