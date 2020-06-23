Perlin Hits Market Capitalization of $8.04 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Perlin has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Perlin token can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. Perlin has a market cap of $8.04 million and $2.60 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.01845232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00170486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00110650 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,597,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

