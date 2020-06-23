Peter W. Sonsini Acquires 1,428,571 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 1,428,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,997.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AVEO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.31. 769,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,353. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $84.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 294,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

