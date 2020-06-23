Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) Receives €22.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.61 ($25.41).

Several research firms have commented on UG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €15.10 ($16.97) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of UG stock traded up €0.57 ($0.64) on Friday, reaching €13.83 ($15.54). 3,624,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot has a one year low of €16.45 ($18.48) and a one year high of €21.01 ($23.61). The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.11 and a 200-day moving average of €16.35.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

