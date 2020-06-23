Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $51.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

NYSE PSXP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.16. 683,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,480. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 54.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

