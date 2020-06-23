Phoenixcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $547,299.09 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $547,299.09 and approximately $13.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.02967238 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00747577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027669 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00262556 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00170591 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,968,875 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

