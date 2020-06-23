Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.08. Photronics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $34,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,656.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Photronics by 1,575.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 416,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 391,485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 327,835 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 234,130 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

