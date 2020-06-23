Polis Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Polis has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00008163 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Polis has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $12,479.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

