POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Shares Up 3.5%

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45, 656 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUCOY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Thursday, April 30th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. POLYMETAL INTL/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

