PolyPid (PYPD) Plans to Raise $50 Million in June 26th IPO

PolyPid (PYPD) plans to raise $50 million in an IPO on Friday, June 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,100,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

PolyPid has a market-cap of $262.7 million.

Barclays and BMO Capital Markets served as the underwriters for the IPO and Raymond James, National Securities Corporation, Oddo BHF and A.G.P. were co-managers.

PolyPid provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered and prolonged-release therapeutics using our proprietary Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX, or PLEX, technology. Our product candidates are designed to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by pairing our PLEX technology with drugs already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA. Our PLEX technology is designed to deliver drugs directly to precise sites in the body at predetermined release rates and over durations ranging from several days to several months. “.

PolyPid was founded in 2008 and has 57 employees. The company is located at 18 Hasivim Street, P.O. Box 7126, Petach Tikva 4959376 Israel and can be reached via phone at +972 (74) 719-5700 or on the web at http://www.polypid.com.

